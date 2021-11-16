Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past West Shore Parkway Nov. 15. (Courtesy Emcon Servcies)

Update: Malahat reopening to alternating traffic following safety assessment

Highway closed Monday morning after flooding made it impassable

The Malahat is set to reopen Tuesday morning following an assessment of damage caused by Monday’s flooding.

Highway contractor Emcon Services Inc. says crews will be allowing single-lane alternating traffic through the area by between 9 and 9:30 a.m. after a geotechnical assessment determined it is safe.

The stretch of highway between Finlayson Arm Road and Wellswood Road has been closed on and off since approximately 9 a.m. Monday morning when flooding swamped the road. Photos and videos from drivers who made it through before the initial closure showed water at times up to their vehicle bumpers.

The highway was briefly reopened after crews managed to release some water off the road, but it was quickly closed again when they realized there could be further risk to drivers.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, Emcon said it was working to remove the centre median to allow for water in the southbound lane to drain. By 5 p.m. though, it reported that a geotechnical assessment couldn’t confirm road stability at the time due to the large volumes of water remaining on the highway.

Crews were able to complete the assessment Tuesday morning though, and the highway has been deemed safe for travel.

