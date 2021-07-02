Malahat Skywalk to open July 15

The Malahat SkyWalk will open to visitors in July 15. (Malahat SkyWalk photo)

The Malahat Skywalk will officially open to the public on July 15 at 10 a.m.

Dubbed as the ‘ultimate natural high’ and rising 250 metres above sea level, the Skywalk offers 360-degree views of two countries, including Finlayson Arm, Saanich Inlet, Saanich Peninsula, Gulf Islands, San Juan Islands, Mt. Baker and the Coast Mountain range.

Situated on the traditional territory of the Malahat Nation, officials connected to the $17 million project promise it’s sure delight visitors as they walk the 600-metre elevated platform through the forest to the 10-storey spiral tower.

“As Canadians return to travel this summer, we are so excited to open our doors and welcome guests,” said Ken Bailey, Malahat SkyWalk GM. “We hope locals and visitors alike include Malahat SkyWalk in their summer travel plans and find a sense of pride in what we’ve created, bringing their family and friends to visit this world-class tourism experience in their own backyard for years to come.”

And, of course, what goes up, must come down and visitors have the option of an “exhilarating ride for a 20-metre spiral slide” or descending by more traditional means.

Skywalk officials have opted to forgo a grand opening but once open, the spectacular facility will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, 365 days of the year, while adhering to provincial health orders and safety protocols.

Admission to Malahat SkyWalk is $31.95 (adult), $28.95 (senior 65+), $18.95 (child age 6-17), $86.00 for a Family Pass (two adults, two children) and to add-on a child to a family day ticket is $18.00. Malahat SkyWalk also offers an Annual Pass for $87.00 (adult), $79.00 (senior), $52.00 (child) and $225.00 for a Family Pass. Children age five and under are free. Taxes do apply.

The grounds and tower are accessible to all and parking is free.

Tickets can be purchased at www.malahatskywalk.com/pass and will also be for sale on-site at the Welcome Centre as of July 15. Tickets offer flexibility to guests as they are valid for one-year from date of purchase.



