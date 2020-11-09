Malahat snowfall still possible Monday afternoon

Frontal system and arctic air could cause snow buildup

The Malahat highway is clear Monday morning, but a weather statement from Environment Canada warns that snow could arrive later in the day. (Drive BC highway cam)

The roads are clear Monday morning, but snowfall remains a possibility for portions of the Malahat come evening.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Trans-Canada Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay – warning that snow is possible Monday afternoon and evening as a frontal system and “modified arctic air” approach the south coast.

Accumulating snow is possible for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres, Environment Canada says, including the Malahat summit and the Port Alberni summit on Highway 4.

Wet snow is also possible down at sea level thanks to a cool easterly wind that keep surface temperatures just above freezing.

Hazardous driving conditions are possible. The front is expected to move out of the region overnight.

Chain-up and winter tire regulations have been in effect for Vancouver Island since Oct. 1. The regulations mandate all-season, all-weather or winter tires for portions of the Malahat, Sooke Road and other Island highways until at least March 31.

Drivers of passenger vehicles not equipped with winter tires can face a $121 fine and as of 2019, drivers of commercial vehicles not carrying chains can be fined $196.

