(Photo: Lauren Collins)

(Photo: Lauren Collins)

Man and woman charged in 17 years of Ontario sexual and physical assaults

At least 41 victims identified in hundreds of offences, many recorded and uploaded to the internet

A man and a woman from Toronto have been arrested and charged with hundreds of offences related to alleged sexual and physical assaults spanning the last 17 years.

Toronto police say they’ve laid charges related to 41 victims so far.

They say the alleged assaults were committed against men, women and children.

Police allege the offences took place in the east part of Toronto, in the area of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, and Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

They say many of the assaults were taped and then uploaded to the internet.

Investigators say they still have a number of unidentified victims.

They say they are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the victims.

crime

Previous story
House explodes in Nanaimo, injuring 6
Next story
Job action looms for Vancouver Island Regional Library employees

Just Posted

Tesla will anounce its new Langford service centre March 3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla to reveal details of Langford service centre Thursday

Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)
No updates 1 year after Beacon Hill Park homicide, Victoria police say

Coastal wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads’ campus. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)
Wolves spotted at Royal Roads, school warns dog owners to keep pups leashed

Late morning view southward over the top of Victoria city hall, as seen from the top of the Fisgard Street parkade. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
Business associations propose solutions to property tax squeezing small business