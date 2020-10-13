A man was arrested after pointing this replica firearm at another person.

Man arrested in Victoria after pointing replica firearm at another person

VicPD recommending several charges for man with replica firearm

Three people were arrested after their vehicle was stopped by Victoria police on Tuesday morning.

On Oct. 13, around 8 a.m., officers were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East for a report a man had pointed a firearm at another person.

Multiple officers attended the area and saw a suspect leave the scene in a vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 1500-block of Hillside Avenue and arrested three occupants, two men and one woman.

Officers searched the vehicle and located and seized a replica firearm.

The suspect in the incident with the firearm was taken to cells and faces recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

The other two people were released without charges.

 

