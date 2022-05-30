Man arrested after shooting pellet gun at passersby from apartment in Victoria

The two replica guns were seized by VicPD. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A Victoria man is facing possible charges after shooting a pellet gun from his apartment window at passing vehicles.

VicPD were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday (May 28).

Patrol officers responded and found the suspect in his suite, who surrendered to police without further incident. Investigators have since determined that none of the suspect’s shots hit a vehicle or person, and no one was injured during the incident.

Officers seized two replica firearms and ammunition. The man was arrested and has since been released. Police are recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. As those charges have not been laid, the suspect’s name has not been released as of Monday.

VicPD is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654, extension 1, or to remain anonymous can call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

