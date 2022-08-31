Man arrested in Langford after stolen shotgun found during well-being check

West Shore RCMP seized this weapon from a 68-year-old man in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP confiscated a loaded shotgun from a 68-year-old man in Langford on Saturday (Aug. 27).

Police were conducting a well-being check near the 800-block of Van Isle Way in Langford. They searched the man’s vehicle after being informed he may have a gun and found a loaded shotgun that was reported stolen in 2015 from Cold Lake, Alta.

The man was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was taken to the hospital and later released with a court date.

