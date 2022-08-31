West Shore RCMP seized this weapon from a 68-year-old man in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP seized this weapon from a 68-year-old man in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Man arrested in Langford after stolen shotgun found during well-being check

Loaded shotgun found by West Shore RCMP officers during vehicle search

West Shore RCMP confiscated a loaded shotgun from a 68-year-old man in Langford on Saturday (Aug. 27).

Police were conducting a well-being check near the 800-block of Van Isle Way in Langford. They searched the man’s vehicle after being informed he may have a gun and found a loaded shotgun that was reported stolen in 2015 from Cold Lake, Alta.

The man was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was taken to the hospital and later released with a court date.

READ MORE: One person in hospital after mobility scooter crash at West Shore construction site

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022
Next story
Local MP Elizabeth May takes team approach to leadership bid for federal Greens

Just Posted

Fatal stabbing victim Edward Brett Davidson is shown in a Calgary police handout photo. The family of Davidson, who was killed in what appears to be a random attack in Calgary on the weekend, say they are in shock and despair over his death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service
‘Infectious smile and big heart’: Family of Island man killed in random attack in shock

Local MP Elizabeth May is once running for the leadership of the federal Greens on a platform proposing to share leadership with Jonathan Pedneault. (Courtesy of Green Party of Canada)
Local MP Elizabeth May takes team approach to leadership bid for federal Greens

West Shore RCMP seized this weapon from a 68-year-old man in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Man arrested in Langford after stolen shotgun found during well-being check

Heinz Burki celebrates a $75,000 win off a scratch ticket bought at the Save-on-Foods on Foul Bay Road. (Courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)
Victoria man set to take a trip after wordy $75,000 win

Pop-up banner image