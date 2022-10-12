The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man banned from BC Ferries drops disguise while fleeing Quadra Island RCMP

Police are investigating

Police are investigating after a man banned from BC Ferries used a disguise to board a vessel.

On Oct. 9, BC Ferries contacted the Quadra Island RCMP about an individual that had been banned from the ferries who was on a vessel in disguise.

The man was wearing what Quadra Island RCMP said was obviously a wig, scarf, and sunglasses and spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either an attempt at an Australian or British accent.

The unwanted passenger, who is well-known to police, refused to cooperate with officers and fled on foot, leaving his wig and mask on a trail.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

 

