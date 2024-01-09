Man caught on video cutting Israel flag off B.C. home; police investigating

Late night incident was ‘clearly intolerant behaviour’ according to Mission mayor

RCMP are looking for a man caught on a home security camera cutting an Israeli flag off a Mission home.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, a male suspect walked up to a house in Mission and cut the flag that was displayed on the front porch, then ran away, according to police.

The suspect is described to be of medium or heavy build, and was wearing a hoodie with “Carhartt” on the left sleeve, and camouflage pants.

Mission RCMP have an ongoing investigation into the matter, and are asking anyone with information to call 604-826-7161.

Mission Mayor Paul Horn said he was made aware of the incident by the homeowner.

“Whatever label we give it, it is clearly intolerant behaviour and it was cowardice. People in our community have the right to feel safe and secure in their homes and whatever somebody’s political viewpoint might be it should never take precedence over that feeling of being welcome and safe in your own community,” said Horn.

Last fall, the Canadian Government created Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy, which Horn said has a section that includes tools for municipalities. He plans to discuss the strategy at the Jan. 22 council meeting and ask council to endorse those strategies and the terms in it. He also wants to refer it to the newly formed accessibility, inclusion and diversity committee.

“We just launched that committee last week, there is an open call for members right now and its a perfect tool for them to help us develop tools that help to build more inclusiveness and combat hatred.”