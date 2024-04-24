Man dead after 2 people stabbed in 2 days in White Rock; suspect at large

‘We want to assure the public that their safety is our top priority’: RCMP

One man is dead after a fatal stabbing in White Rock Tuesday night (April 23), just 2 days after another stabbing incident in the same area. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was fatally stabbed in White Rock Tuesday night (April 23), mere days after another person was stabbed Sunday night (April 21).

White Rock RCMP are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who was taking photos or video in the area, to contact police.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., White Rock RCMP received a report of a man suffering from apparent stab wounds in the 15400-block of Marine Drive. Despite lifesaving measures provided by first responders on scene, the person did not survive, an RCMP release notes.

Police arrived on scene within minutes of the initial call, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service also responded, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5’11”, wearing a hat and a grey hoodie with the hood up over the hat. He was last seeing fleeing northbound from the promenade towards Marine Drive.

The suspect in the Sunday night stabbing was described by police as a Black male who was wearing a grey hoodie and a cap on his head.

A Black Press Media freelance photographer at the scene noted the incident happened only 500 metres east of the Sunday stabbing in the seaside city, east of the pier and white rock on the city’s promenade, near Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with White Rock RCMP on the investigation, the release said.

The area surrounding the scene remains cordoned off “for an undetermined amount of time” while police work to gather evidence.

Given the apparent similarities between this incident and the one that occurred on Sunday evening, police are investigating to determine whether or not there is a conclusive link between the two events, RCMP said.

“Undoubtedly these violent incidents have raised concerns surrounding safety in our community, and we want to assure the public that their safety is our top priority,” said White Rock RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon.

“Patrols in the area have been increased, and our officers will be working with IHIT to identify the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

– with files from Sobia Moman