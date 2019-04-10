The Independent Investigations Office is looking into a police involved incident that resulted in a man’s death while officers were attempting to arresthim. (Courtesy photo)

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

A man is dead on the Sunshine Coast after RCMP officers arrested him.

Mounties said they were responding to a report of a man trying to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank in the 5500-block of Sunshine Coast Highway in Sechelt on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was detained, and while officers were escorting him to a car, he allegedly fled into a blackberry bush area.

The RCMP said they tracked him down and arrested him, and while trying to get him out of the brush, he complained about breathing problems and collapsed, unresponsive.

Officers tried to revive the man, as did a local doctor, nurse and paramedics, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office is now looking into the matter to determine if the police played a role in his death.


