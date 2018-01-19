Man hospitalized after early morning Sooke Road crash

A man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Sooke Road early Friday morning.

At approximately 2:57 a.m. Sooke RCMP responded to the collision on Sooke road at Glinz Road.

A man was driving East Bound on Sooke Road in a Toyota SUV, when he crossed over the double solid lines and collided with a smaller Chevrolet Sedan-type vehicle that was heading towards him.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have contributed to the accident, but the driver of the Toyota was ticketed for crossing a solid double line under the Motor Vehicle Act.