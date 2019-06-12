(Black Press Media files)

Man in hospital after stepping in front of bus during fight in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating the incident

A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a TransLink bus during an “altercation” with another man in Burnaby Tuesday night.

RCMP said they were called to the corner of Hastings Street and Carleton Avenue just before 6 p.m. after a 33-year-old man stepped into the street in front of the TransLink bus.

The two men, including a 62-year-old who is still in custody, were arrested at the scene, but the driver of the bus was not.

BC Emergency Health Services told Black Press Media three ambulances responded to the call and took one patient in critical condition to hospital.

TransLink said the bus driver has been provided counselling.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage of it is asked to call police at 604-646-9999. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

More to come.

