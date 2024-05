Christopher James Gaudet is considered dangerous by RCMP

West Shore RCMP are looking for a man who is wanted for two unendorsed warrants for assault by choking and uttering threats.

Christopher James Gaudet, 38, is described as five-foot-eight, 190 pounds and blonde with blue eyes.

Police say he is considered dangerous and he should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts are expected to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

