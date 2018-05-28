(Google Streetview)

Man with knife causes delay at Brentwood Bay ferry terminal

Central Saanich police say one person has been arrested

A police incident Monday morning delayed ferry traffic at Brentwood Bay.

Those travelling between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay on the MV Klitsa were a little bit late today, after the Central Saanich Police Department responded to a report of a man with a knife.

The person was arrested without incident, according to officials, and no other information has been released at this time.

BC Ferries also warned travellers of the delay, saying the ship was operating at around 30 minutes behind schedule.

Travellers are asked check the BC Ferries website or social media accounts for more information and traffic updates.

More to come…


