Sculpturist Daniel Cline’s Harmony Humpbacks sculpture won the 2019 ArtsAlive People’s Choice Award in Oak Bay. (Photo by Kevin Murdoch)

Marble humpback sculpture wins Oak Bay’s ArtsAlive 2019 People’s Choice Award

Daniel Cline’s Harmony Humpbacks will be recommended for purchase

Oak Bay’s annual public sculpture award went to a first-time entrant who smoothed marble to form a scene straight out of Vancouver Island’s boundless marine wilderness.

Daniel Cline’s Harmony Humpbacks, a sculpture of a mother humpback whale and her two calves, wowed the public, who gave the artwork the ArtsAlive People’s Choice Award, a recognition that earns the piece a recommendation for purchase by the municipality.

“It’s fantastic, it’s nice to get recognition,” Cline said. “I’ve always had an affinity for marine life and to me, the marble and marine life go together really well.”

READ ALSO: ArtsAlive installations start popping up in Oak Bay

The Chemainus-based artist, whose work focuses heavily on wildlife, has been using marble to create a series of marine sculptures, including a large octopus. But the humpbacks are a species close to Cline’s heart.

“They are super intelligent,” he said. “They speak another language. I hope to bring attention to these animals…they need as much attention as possible so they remain protected, it would be a huge loss to lose them.”

Sculpturist Daniel Cline’s marble work has focused heavily on marine life, including his ArtsAlive-winning depiction of a mother humpback whale and her two babies. (Photo by Kevin Murdoch)

In his 35 years of sculpture-making, Cline has always worked to source his materials locally. For Harmony Humpbacks, the artist used marble from Vancouver Island’s Effingham Inlet, which can only be accessed by boat or float plane.

This was the first year Cline entered Oak Bay’s public art competition.

“So now I have to put on my thinking cap for next year,” he said with a laugh.

READ ALSO: Salmon Cycle is Oak Bay ArtsAlive’s winning sculpture

Oak Bay’s ArtsAlive public art program selects pieces to be erected outdoors for about a year, on temporary loan from the artists. Each year the municipality considers purchasing public art (to a maximum of $18,000) to become part of its permanent collection.

This year’s second place winner was Winds of Time by Victoria artist Linda Lindsay. Third place went to Me and My Quiet Thoughts by Vancouver duo Mizzonk.

ArtsAlive is now accepting submissions for 2020/2021 with the theme of ‘Together.’ Artists can submit proposals online at oakbay.ca.


