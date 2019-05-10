Margaret Atwood is stopping in Victoria during a Canada-wide tour celebrating the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale. (Twitter/McClelland & Stewart)

Margaret Atwood coming to UVic to discuss ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel

‘The Testaments’ comes 34 years after release of famous novel, now a Hulu series

Just in time for the release of the much-awaited sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, Canadian author Margaret Atwood will be in Victoria to discuss the new book with local fans.

Atwood’s long-awaited sequel, The Testaments, follows the Hulu adaptation of her 1985 novel, the Handmaid’s Tale, which depicts a dystopian future where a totalitarian, patriarchal state comes into power after overthrowing the American Government.

The “Sons of Jacob,” a religious fundamentalist group, relegates women to specific roles including Marthas (cooks and maids), commander’s wives’ (those married to society’s powerful men) and handmaids (child-bearing women).

The Handmaid’s Tale follows the story of Offred, a handmaid who suffers deeply under the new regime, and fights back against its patriarchal leaders.

Atwood’s sequel comes to readers this September, 34 years after the first novel was released.

“I think it’s going to be one of the big books of the fall for sure,” said Jessica Walker, co-owner of Victoria-based Munro’s Books. “[The Handmaid’s Tale] has so many things that align with current politicial events in the world.”

Walker noted that Atwood was in Victoria in 2013 after the release of MaddAddam – the final novel in the author’s dystopian Oryx and Crake triology – and the event sold out.

“Atwood has been such an open commentator … and so smart and funny that people really enjoy hearing her take on things,” Walker said. “Despite being primarily known as a novelist, she is also a great social commentator.”

READ ALSO: Margaret Atwood to write sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Walker said the story of the Handmaid’s Tale was reinvigorated by the Hulu adaption, but noted that the book resonated with women when it was released in the 80s’, and still resonates with herself and other young readers today.

“A full generation later, people are so invested in the story.”

Margaret Atwood will be in Victoria Sept. 27 at the University of Victoria’s University Centre Farquhar Auditorium at 8 p.m.

The event is put on by PenguinRandomHouse in partnership with Munro’s Books. Tickets for an evening with Margaret Atwood are scheduled to go online in June and will be available at munrobooks.com.

READ ALSO: Canadians unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests

READ ALSO: The Handmaid’s Tale, Veep win top Emmy Award prizes


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria nursing model making a difference

Staff at the Cool Aid Community Health Centre are presenting their work internationally

Senior level Victoria Little League back after two decades

Capitals baseball team will play at Royal Athletic Park

Head of Victoria Airport Authority calls for public transit improvements

No direct bus service between downtown and Victoria airport

900-block of Johnson Street closed May 13-15 for crane removal

Closed to vehicle traffic

Tour de Rock: Meet the 2019 team to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society

Tour de Rock sets out on Sept. 21 for the 1,100 km tour

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Logging companies close gates, deny access to backcountry

Island Timberlands cites fire danger as reason to lock gates for Mother’s Day

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Most Read