Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Grade one students wear masks as they attend class at Honore Mercier elementary school, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

Mandate has been extended to younger students

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear masks in schools as of Monday (Oct. 4).

The mask mandate was announced on Friday and is an extension of a prior one that saw students in Grade 4 and up wearing masks in schools.

The move from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry comes after school districts including Vancouver and Surrey implemented their own mask rules for younger students, following calls from parents.

All students will have to wear masks when at school, including at their desks and on buses.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory for all B.C. students

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway
Next story
Cyclists spin along local streets to celebrate Tour de Victoria’s 10-year anniversary

Just Posted

George Jay Elementary is the site of the newest COVID-19 cluster in Greater Victoria schools. (Black Press Media file photo)
New COVID-19 cluster declared at Victoria elementary school

Passengers on four more flights through Victoria may have been exposed to cases of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 cases reported on four new flights through Victoria

Capital Regional District staff have released a short-term plan that lays some initial steps on implementing the solid waste management plan, which was approved last spring and aims to reduce overall waste by about a third by 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD framework lays out waste reduction priorities

Chase Thompson had a hit early for the Tide. (Photo by Christian J. Stewart)
The Tide turns for a 9-6 win over Victoria Mariners at Royal Athletic Park