A protest is scheduled for Thursday night against the Kinder Morgan Pipeline. Organizers are working in support of Dogwood B.C., who organized a similar protest in Vancouver on May 29. Here, a protester holds a photo of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a representation of the globe covered in oil during that Vancouver protest against. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Massive pipeline protest march scheduled for Thursday night in Victoria

More than 400 have signed up, raucous rally will wind up in Centennial Square

Hundreds of protesters are anticipated tomorrow for a march against the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

The “No Kinder Morgan Bailout! March from the Inner Harbour” is a joint venture between the Salish Sea Organizing Collective, the Protect the Inlet, Greenpeace Victoria, Rise and Resist Kinder Morgan, the Council of Canadians Victoria Chapter, Wilderness Committee, Dogwood BC, and Sierra Club BC.

“This is basically to give the people of Victoria the chance to vent out some anger at the Liberal government for their buyout of the pipeline, to indicate that we still say no,” said Salish Sea Organizing representative Sue Andrews. “Just because the [pipeline] has changed ownership, it hasn’t changed our initiative.”

The protest starts with a rally in front of the Visitor Information Centre at 5:30 p.m., followed by a raucous march to Centennial Square.

“We want people to bring pots and pans, musical instruments, anything loud,” Andrew said.

READER POLL: Do you support the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion?

Once in the square, protesters hope to hear from Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. They will then participate in several activities, including trying to call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, and painting a large mural on the ground.

“It will be water-based paint, of course,” said Andrews, “We don’t want to be vandals, they can wash it off with a hose.”

As of mid-week the Facebook event lists 400 people as attending, but she anticipated more will take part given the diversity of groups co-hosting the march.

“I suspect we may have more people because we are all very angry,” Andrews said. “We’re all different groups but we’re all working together.”

For more information you can head to their Facebook event page.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

