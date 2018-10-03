Having been granted an injunction against Discontent City homeless camp, the City of Nanaimo is offering up a new piece of land to accommodate a “rapid response” to homelessness, says Mayor Bill McKay. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Mayor says Nanaimo has land suitable for ‘rapid response’ to homelessness

Land to accommodate a ‘rapid response’ to homelessness

The City of Nanaimo is offering up a new piece of land to accommodate a “rapid response” to homelessness.

Mayor Bill McKay said Nanaimo city council will meet in camera tomorrow, Oct. 3, when staff is expected to provide an update on communications with B.C. Housing and present options to councillors.

He said council has decided on a single site that could be provided to B.C. Housing, one that “hadn’t been considered before” and would be suitable for the province to look at “rapid response” options.

READ ALSO: Residents demand Saanich limit parks where homeless can shelter

READ ALSO: Victoria, Our Place push for storage space to serve homeless population

“We don’t know what that looks like, whether it’s trailers or a pop-up sprung tent or a modular housing unit. That’s up to them. They consider all of those options to be rapid response,” the mayor said.

McKay said some of the recent efforts stemmed from a conversation he had with Selina Robinson, the B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, who “made it very clear” that the province was waiting for the city to provide land.

The mayor said he doesn’t think that the City of Nanaimo would have any role in public consultation around approving a new site.

“The city’s role in this is to provide a piece of land. It will be a B.C. Housing initiative and how they handle the public engagement would be up to them,” he said.

McKay said he expects an interim housing solution would be able to accommodate a set number of people and comings and goings would be managed.

“Some folks are going to choose not to go there, it’s as simple as that,” the mayor said. “There will be management, but there will also be resources.”

Following a B.C. Supreme Court injunction against Discontent City and the impending dismantling of the homeless camp at 1 Port Drive, the mayor said “there’s no owner’s manual” to refer to and said the municipality relies on good information from other entities such as service providers. He suggested Nanaimo residents are divided on how the city should respond to homelessness, what segments of the tent city residents need assistance and what that help would look like.

“It’s really difficult to balance all of those things understanding that it’s the taxpayer that’s going to shoulder the cost of this, and we just need to continue to make our best efforts to do what everyone believes is right,” McKay said.

RELATED: Costs of homelessness in Victoria far outweighs cost of housing says advocate

READ ALSO: Homeless people complain they are cut off in park, want B.C. to take action

The city’s social planner John Horn said last week that options being considered to house tent city residents would create controversy and friction.

United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island is hosting an all-candidates’ meeting centred on affordable housing and homelessness on Thursday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Beban Park social centre. There was also discussion about tent city at a candidates’ town hall on Monday in north Nanaimo.

According to a B.C. Housing press release, the province’s rapid response to homelessness program includes $291 million over two years to build 2,000 units of modular supportive housing, and more than $170 million over three years for related staffing and support services.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich investigates if campers can stay in mayoral candidate’s yard
Next story
Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Just Posted

Greater Victoria ranks in top 10 Canadian cities for hate crimes

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s hate crime rates more than doubled in one year

Saanich investigates if campers can stay in mayoral candidate’s yard

Tent use on private property may be violation of bylaw

#AskAnArchivistDay brings historical collections to digital audience

Twitter event invites public to ask questions for real time responses from around the globe

Local developer funds re-construction of Oak Bay intersection

Abstract also announces 50-seat restaurant as anchor business for Bowker development

Provincial population about to hit the 5-million mark

British Columbia’s population stood at 4,991,687 as of July 1, 2018.

B.C. Aviation Museum starts challenging restoration of Lancaster Bomber

Five trucks delivered the bomber in pieces to North Saanich museum

Surrey Board of Trade wants elections reform referendum postponed

Board’s members want to have more time to study impacts

POLL: How many of these #GGBooks finalists have you read?

Victoria and Sooke authors among 70 finalists for prestigious Governor General’s Literary Awards

Mayor says Nanaimo has land suitable for ‘rapid response’ to homelessness

Land to accommodate a ‘rapid response’ to homelessness

Feds restarting Indigenous talks over pipeline, won’t appeal court decision

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans to triple capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby

Blockade planned for Cowichan Tribes’ band office

Protest by some members set for Oct. 4

Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

It marked the sharpest criticism by Trump of Christine Blasey Ford since she came forward publicly with the allegation last month

Health groups warn against vaping advertising in Ontario

Advocates say many vaping products are made by tobacco companies and contain nicotine, and their flavours and packaging imitate candy

Horror difficult to erase for Indonesians as toll tops 1,400

The official death toll increased to 1,407 on Wednesday, with thousands injured and more than 70,000 displaced

Most Read