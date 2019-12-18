McKenzie Interchange delivers early preent

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Commuters cursing the daily grind of the Colwood crawl could be in line for an early Christmas present.

The BC Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure issued a statement that the general contractor, Pomerleau Construction, has indicated that work on the new highway alignment for the McKenzie interchange is ahead of schedule.

That could result in free-flowing traffic for all users before Christmas, a ministry spokesperson said, and they are working hard towards that goal. However, the work required is highly weather dependent, which could affect the timeline, they noted.

Work on the $96 million project began at the end of September 2016. According to the Ministry’s website, the entire project, including the loop ramp, landscaping and transit facilities is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

McKenzie Interchange delivers early preent

