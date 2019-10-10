A drone photo of the McKenzie interchange during construction in the summer of 2018. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

McKenzie interchange traffic pattern changes Thursday night

Highway 1 lane closures overnight, expected to be fully open for morning commute

Traffic patterns at the McKenzie interchange project will change overnight Thursday.

Beginning late in the evening, traffic will transition to the new bridge over the highway.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the contractor of the project will start moving traffic from the current McKenzie Avenue and Admirals Road alignment to the new bridge beginning at 8 p.m.

READ ALSO: McKenzie Interchange work means Friday night lane closures

Lane closures and single lane traffic on Highway 1 is to be expected overnight as line painting is completed and traffic is redirected. The ministry says all work will be completed before Friday morning’s commute.

Over the last week, the traffic signal timing has been tested and the ministry says it will continue to monitor the timing on the new alignment and adjust it as needed to make sure traffic is moving efficiently.

The contractor will be able to finish excavation and construction on the Trans-Canada Highway by moving McKenzie/Admirals traffic to the new bridge and traffic will be free-flowing on Highway 1 this winter, according to the ministry.

The ministry is also reminding motorists to drive with caution through the project site and obey all signage and posted speed limits.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor slams McKenzie Interchange Project

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed
Next story
Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

Just Posted

Last tweaks to new Victoria fire hall project coming to city council

The property at 1025 Johnson St. will be part of a 12-storey mixed-use development

Meet Your Candidates: Victoria hopefuls outline the issues facing the riding and nation

Advance voting opens Oct. 11, ahead of the Oct. 21 election

UPDATED: Traffic on Interurban Road affected by collision near Camosun College

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, say Saanich police

Sidney records the second-highest rate of electric vehicle ownership on Vancouver Island

Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria lead all Island communities in terms of raw numbers

McKenzie interchange traffic pattern changes Thursday night

Highway 1 lane closures overnight, expected to be fully open for morning commute

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of today’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Most Read