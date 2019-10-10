McKenzie interchange traffic pattern changes Thursday night

A drone photo of the McKenzie interchange during construction in the summer of 2018. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Traffic patterns at the McKenzie interchange project will change overnight Thursday.

Beginning late in the evening, traffic will transition to the new bridge over the highway.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the contractor of the project will start moving traffic from the current McKenzie Avenue and Admirals Road alignment to the new bridge beginning at 8 p.m.

Lane closures and single lane traffic on Highway 1 is to be expected overnight as line painting is completed and traffic is redirected. The ministry says all work will be completed before Friday morning’s commute.

Over the last week, the traffic signal timing has been tested and the ministry says it will continue to monitor the timing on the new alignment and adjust it as needed to make sure traffic is moving efficiently.

The contractor will be able to finish excavation and construction on the Trans-Canada Highway by moving McKenzie/Admirals traffic to the new bridge and traffic will be free-flowing on Highway 1 this winter, according to the ministry.

The ministry is also reminding motorists to drive with caution through the project site and obey all signage and posted speed limits.

