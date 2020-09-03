The BC Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mechanical issues cause BC ferries delays on sailings to Victoria

All afternoon sailings out of Tsawwassen at 100 per cent capacity after cancellations

BC Ferries travellers trying to get from Vancouver to Victoria may experience delays Thursday with two sailings cancelled due to mechanical issues.

The ferry service says the 11 a.m. leaving Tsawwassen and the 1 p.m. leaving Swartz Bay were cancelled because the vessel was experiencing high temperature alarms.

BC Ferries says it’s working to resolve the issue and will keep passengers informed as more information becomes available.

As of 12: 30 p.m., current conditions show all afternoon sailings out of Tsawwassen at 100 per cent capacity. Ferries leaving Swartz Bay still have room, with the 1 p.m. at 48 per cent capacity and the 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. ferries 69 per cent full.

For current conditions visit bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779.

