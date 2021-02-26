Debra Sheets, a University of Victoria nursing professor, is starting Victoria’s first Memory Cafe program for adults with dementia and their caregivers. (Photo: Debra Sheets)

Debra Sheets, a University of Victoria nursing professor, is starting Victoria’s first Memory Cafe program for adults with dementia and their caregivers. (Photo: Debra Sheets)

Memory Cafe Victoria hopes to connect local dementia community

Adults with dementia and their caregivers will participate in weekly Zoom socializing and activities

Art-focused, intergenerational and based around connection.

Debra Sheets, a University of Victoria nursing professor, hopes to bring all those aspects together with her Memory Cafe Victoria program. Memory cafes bring people living with memory loss and their caregivers together with others in the same position, so they can socialize and be supported by those who know what it’s like to live with — or care for someone with — dementia.

“People with dementia and caregivers often get really isolated,” Sheets told Black Press Media. “Stigma is a huge barrier to living well with dementia and so finding others who understand and who don’t treat you like dementia is who you are, but you’re still a person who has some memory challenges.”

The groups typically meet in public spaces such as libraries or coffee shops, but these will take place on Zoom over 12 Saturdays. The program includes university students to make it intergenerational, which Sheets hopes will will help cut through pandemic isolation.

Though Victoria has programs that help people living with dementia, Sheets said there aren’t many that provide activities. That’s why her Memory Cafe, which are usually led by health-care professionals, will have a poetry, storytelling, music or art professional run an “engaging and participatory” activity every week. The professor also started the Voices In Motion choir group, which she said helped reduce depression and stress among caregivers and slowed the rate of cognitive decline in adults with dementia by about half.

READ: Saanich choir Christmas concert gives a voice to dementia sufferers

The cafe’s focus on art is meant to shift the perspective away from loss and decline, to the potential that people with dementia have and how they can still live fully.

“We want it to really focus on imagination, creativity and empowering people with memory loss, and their family members, to stay connected and active in the community,” Sheets said.

About 40 people overall will participate in the Zooms. Sheets says interacting with others socially will be a key part of the sessions.

The students involved will be from a range of disciplines, but share the interest of being around or working with older adults. They’ll also pair up with one of the adults with dementia for a phone call each week.

The cafe is free, but is part of a research project exploring the impact of social connection and creative engagement on well-being and quality of life for older adults with dementia and their caregivers.

“We can see the impact, but it’s mostly been anecdotal, there hasn’t been any systematic approach to looking at the impact of engaging in the arts with people with dementia,” Sheets said.

Some spots are still available and anyone interested can contact Sheets.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: All B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled due to wind, weather
Next story
Oak Bay resident uses notes to claim street parking

Just Posted

CRD acquires 58.7-hectare watershed to further protect Greater Victoria drinking water supply

Forested area near Grant Lake is part of the Cowichan Valley Regional District

Amy Morrison was surprised to find a note on her windshield for parking on a public street with no restrictions in south Oak Bay where she works. (Amy Morrison Photo)
Oak Bay resident uses notes to claim street parking

‘You must have noticed, we park in front of OUR HOUSE,’ note writer says

Debra Sheets, a University of Victoria nursing professor, is starting Victoria’s first Memory Cafe program for adults with dementia and their caregivers. (Photo: Debra Sheets)
Memory Cafe Victoria hopes to connect local dementia community

Adults with dementia and their caregivers will participate in weekly Zoom socializing and activities

Several BC Ferries sailings are cancelled Friday due to adverse weather. (Black Press Media File)
UPDATED: All B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled due to wind, weather

Adverse weather causes cancellations across several BC Ferries routes

Metchosin council introduced a bylaw at a special council meeting Wednesday, which, if approved, would limit further subdivision of a 40-acre portion of the Boys and Girls Club property. The proposed bylaw amendment will come to public hearing on March 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin council introduces bylaw to limit subdivision of Boys and Girls Club property

Proposed bylaw amendment will come to public hearing on March 15

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to view the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Death threats mount against Dr. Bonnie Henry, sparking condemnation from Horgan, Dix

Henry has become a staple on televisions in homes across British Columbia since January 2020

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on signed bottles of Ryan Reynolds’ new gin at B.C. liquor stores this summer. (Twitter/Ryan Reynolds)
Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin autographed and coming to B.C. stores

This summer 100 bottles will be available to the public for purchase across five B.C. liquor stores

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
‘Stay local’: Dr. Henry shoots down spring break travel for British Columbians

B.C. is reportedly working with other provincial governments to determine March break policies

Site C will go ahead, one year later and $5.3 billion more, the NDP announced Feb 26. (BC Hydro image)
B.C. NDP announces Site C will go ahead with new $16B budget

Reviews recommend more oversight, beefed up foundation stability work

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you struggling with Greater Victoria’s cost of housing?

While Victoria remains one of the most expensive cities in the country… Continue reading

Bryan Adams with his mom, Jane Adams Clark, at Lions Gate Hospital. (Bryan Adams)
Bryan Adams gives shout out to North Shore hospital

The singer’s mom was in Lions Gate Hospital for care

Wayne Allen's graduation photo from Chemainus Secondary School. (Photo submitted)
Brother charged with murder in Vancouver Island teenager’s Ontario death

Jesse James Allen stands accused in the death of Wayne Allen, a 2020 Chemainus Secondary grad

Most Read