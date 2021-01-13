Metchosin Art Pod doing an about-face

Victoria artist Noah Layne is conducting online workshops on portrait drawing as part of the Metchosin ArtPod’s About Face portrait show. (Photo courtesy of Noah Layne)

It’s time to get the lead out – or the paints or pastels.

Noah Layne, the featured artist in the Metchosin Art Pod’s About Face – A Portrait Show, is hosting online portrait drawing workshops on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

Victoria artist Layne has earned awards in Canada and the U.S. for his realist art. His work has appeared in galleries across North America and he has been short-listed for the Kingston Prize in Canada’s National Portrait Competition. He has been teaching since 2008 and founded the Noah Layne Academy of Realist Art in 2014.

The classes will cover the spectrum of helping beginners get started to artists looking to brush up or improve on their skill sets, explained Dianna Farrell, a Metchosin artist who co-ordinates the ArtPod’s ongoing portrait classes.

Layne will live stream his demonstration to start the class, and participants will work at home on a portrait photo to be emailed in advance.

“Layne is a well-known and respected artist and teacher,” Farrell said. “We are delighted to have him conduct the workshops and as our feature artist.”

Students can email photos of their work as it progresses during the class and Layne will critique their work and help each student through the livestream. The classes will be recorded so students can watch them again at a later date.

About Face – A Portrait Show, which runs from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28, gets underway with a Zoom opening on Jan. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The show will be on display on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Metchosin ArtPod at 4495 Happy Valley Rd., although the times and dates could change due public health guidelines.

The show, juried by Layne and supported by ArtPod members, features submissions for sale selected from those who took part in online portrait classes.

Although the portrait show was named About Face well in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has taken on a different meaning in terms of what the world is facing, Farrell noted. “Who would have known the world would be asked to take an about-face, to hide ourselves and our faces away from one another? About Face is the expression of human likeness and our human-ness. It celebrates hope and a new year, perhaps a year when we can once again show face.”

Metchosin artist Frank Mitchell, co-founder of the ArtPod, said although he misses the interaction of live art classes curtailed by the pandemic, the fact more people were able to participate in About Face online proved to be a silver lining.

“The portraitist confronts an impossible task,” he said, adding portraying a person in a way that includes feelings and experiences and attitudes presents a challenge.

“Commissioned portraits are also expected to reflect the subject’s view of themselves. Many of the greatest portraits derive power and meaning from the surroundings of the figure itself.”

Workshop students will need an internet connection and a computer, tablet or laptop to participate, as well as a digital camera or cellphone to email pictures of their work.

The workshops cost $89 and run on Jan. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m., and on Feb. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information on About Face, future classes and events, visit metchosinartpod.ca.

