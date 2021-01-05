Mayor and council were made aware before trip for wedding of business partner

Black Press Media has learned that a Metchosin councillor travelled to Mexico in December.

Councillor Kyara Kawakauwila told Black Press Media that she spent time in Mexico during the beginning of December for the wedding of a business and industry partner, which was planned about a year ago.

She confirmed that she and her husband left on Dec. 1 and arrived back at home on Dec. 9 to quarantine. Kawakauwila pointed out that their two sons stayed with family members for two weeks while they isolated at their Metchosin home.

“With the pandemic, our business has been decimated,” said Kahakauwila. “While some might not consider it as an excuse, there was a real possibility that we could lose our business. We made the decision to go because we had a plan in place and I made sure I didn’t have any council responsibilities during that time.”

This comes after several Alberta cabinet ministers faced criticism for travelling outside their province, including trips to Hawai’i and Mexico.

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns confirmed that he and the rest of council were made aware of Kawakauwila’s travel plans prior to the trip. He said no one else within council travelled outside of the province during the holidays.

“When you look at what Kyara did, I think it was completely responsible because she followed all the protocols,” said Ranns. “I think the problem isn’t travel per se, but the hypocrisy of those doing it even though they’re telling others not to. I’m not convinced that what we’re doing [the provincial lockdown] has been properly thought out.”

Ranns said that although Kawakauwila went to a “high danger zone, she came back and no one was impacted.” He said the trip was essential for her business. Kawakauwila owns and operates L.A. Limousines.

