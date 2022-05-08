Metro Vancouver slammed with $2.229 per litre gas over Mother’s Day weekend

Gas prices leapt to $2.229 per litre at some stations in Metro Vancouver May 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The cost of gas is jumping even faster than analysts predicted, hitting what they thought would be B.C.’s near peak summer price in Metro Vancouver on Sunday (May 8).

According to GasBuddy.com, gas stations in some parts of the region were charging $2.229 per litre for regular gas on Mother’s Day. A few were still charging $2.049, but the majority were well into the teens.

Speaking with Black Press Media May 4, analyst Dan McTeague guessed gas would go as high as $2.20 or $2.30 per litre at some points during the summer.

He said sanctions against Russian oil, China’s COVID-19 lock down, increased vacation travel and the weak Canadian dollar were all playing into the price at the pump.

Other areas of B.C. were lagging behind Metro Vancouver Sunday, with GasBuddy reporting Victoria stations at a peak of $2.179 per litre, and Kelowna and Kamloops stations topping out at $1.949.

