Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Victoria for a moderated conversation event hosted March 31 by the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Michelle Obama: In Conversation in Victoria, March 31

Former First Lady hosted by Victoria Chamber for moderated event at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

One of the most inspirational speakers and highly regarded changemakers of the 21st century will be on stage in Victoria for a moderated chat at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on March 31.

“A Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama,” sponsored by the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, brings to the city a woman whose positive energy and support for important community and international causes has made her a role model and an inspiration to millions around the world.

“We think it’s a huge step up for Victoria to have someone of this international prominence and substance make an appearance here,” says Chamber CEO Catherine Holt.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly once they go on sale this Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at selectyourtickets.com.

While Michelle Obama was held in high esteem during her time as First Lady from 2009-17, her popularity reached another level after the publication in 2018 of her memoir, Becoming. It sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. that year and Obama toured extensively following its release, including making a Vancouver stop in March 2019.

Securing a speaker of Michelle Obama’s stature is not easy, Holt attests.

The Chamber CEO reached out for a contact to tinePublic Inc. through the Vancouver Board of Trade, which hosted both former President Barack Obama and his wife for separate events last March. It took a long time after inquiring to get an answer, Holt says, but the Chamber was thrilled to learn their inquiry to host the former First Lady had been accepted.

“She’s funny, down to earth, wise, experienced … the life that she’s had is just remarkable,” Holt says. “(Becoming) offered us all a fascinating view on our times and our history and the years she lived in the White House.”

While the March 31 event is not an extension of the book tour, Holt says, “I think this will be an amazing event. And with the international media coverage, it will provide a positive profile for our beautiful region.”

Start time for the event is 7 p.m. It was not known at the time of writing who the on-stage moderator will be. Tickets can also be secured by phone at 250-220-7777.

