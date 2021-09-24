Millions of baby loungers recalled after 8 infant deaths

More than 3.3 million units sold in Canada and U.S.

Recalled Boppy Original Newborn Lounger (left), Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger (middle), and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger (right). The loungers were sold in a variety of colours and fashions. (Health Canada photo)

Millions of baby loungers are being recalled after eight infants have died in the United States.

A joint recall between Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Boppy Company was issued on Sept. 23 for the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

Nearly 35,000 units have been sold in Canada and 3.3 million have been sold in the U.S. The affected products were sold between January 2016 and September 2021.

The recall was issued due to a potential risk of accidental suffocation caused by infants’ ability to roll, move or be placed in such a way that can obstruct their breathing.

Consumers are being advised to immediately stop using the recalled products, and contact the Boppy Company for a refund.

As of Sept. 20, the company has received no reports of injury or incidents in Canada. However, in the U.S. there have been eight reports of infant deaths associated with the Boppy Company Newborn Lounger. The deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020. The infants, according to the Health Canada recall notice, reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger for unsupervised sleep. The lounger was not marketed as a sleep product and does include warnings against sleep and unsupervised use.

For more information, consumers can contact The Boppy Company at 1-800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at boppy.com/pages/loungerrecall.

