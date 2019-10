At least two vehicles involved in Rocky Point Road crash

Cars are towed from the scene of a crash at Rocky Point Road. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

One man was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Metchosin near Rocky Point Road and Lombard Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

A blue Toyota and a white BMW were involved in the crash. Metchosin Fire Dept officials were on the scene and RCMP say they believe both drivers were not intoxicated.

