Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner investigated 1,300 allegations of police misconduct across B.C. in mid-2018 to 2019, marking a 15 per cent increase from the year prior.

Substantiated misconduct allegations included officer’s improperly securing firearms to excessive use of force on civilians to inappropriate comments made in the workplace, according to the office’s annual report released this week to the provincial government.

The report tracks complaints from both the public and within 14 municipal and First Nation police detachments in the province between April to March of each year.

Roughly 400 investigations were in connection to reported injuries caused by police actions – a 36 per cent increase, according to the report. A significant number of those incidents involved police dog bites and use of force without a weapon.

A further 79 investigations came from police misconduct allegations – a 65 per cent spike from the year prior – with a majority made at the request of the police department where the officer worked.

Three officers were dismissed during the time period, including former police detective James Fisher and Former Victoria police chief Frank Elsner.

Overall complaints from the public were down by seven per cent, however, the report reads.

Police Complaint Comissioner Clayton Pecknold said in a statement that despite the increases in investigations, misconduct remains a small fraction of B.C. police forces’ interactions with the public.

“However, police officers are provided with extraordinary powers over citizens and our democratic principles demand that they be accountable for the use of those powers to an impartial body fully independent of governments and the police themselves,” he said.

The Vancouver Police Department received the most complaints from the public, or roughly 250, as well as 33 investigations ordered by officials within the detachment. The police complaint commissioner recommended that the Vancouver Police Board review its policies on the use of force on suspects in custody, street checks and use of ceremonial holsters.

More to come.

