MISSING: 82-year-old high-risk woman last seen in Victoria on Feb. 25

Margaret ‘Jean’ McKee stands 4’11”, often rides a blue mobility scooter

Margaret “Jean” McKee is described as 4’11” with long grey hair and a slim build. (VicPD)

Margaret “Jean” McKee is described as 4’11” with long grey hair and a slim build. (VicPD)

Victoria police have asked for the public’s help in finding missing person Margaret “Jean” McKee.

McKee, an 82-year-old woman police describe as high risk, was last seen in Victoria on Feb. 25 and was reported missing March 1. She has a slim build, long grey hair and stands 4’9”. She often rides a blue mobility scooter.

VicPD asks anyone who sees McKee to call 911. If you have information about her whereabouts, contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Missing person Bear Henry found safe after three months in the Vancouver Island bush

READ ALSO: ‘Stuck in a nightmare’: Family still searching for Ian Indridson

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID hospitalizations continue to decline, no new deaths reported

Just Posted

Margaret “Jean” McKee is described as 4’11” with long grey hair and a slim build. (VicPD)
MISSING: 82-year-old high-risk woman last seen in Victoria on Feb. 25

Igor Kotliarsky showcases a new garden suite in the backyard of his Claremont area home that he built in response to the need for more housing in the District of Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich resident says simpler process when building garden suites a solution to housing crisis

The suspect in a Feb. 10 theft of a motorcycle, as captured by a surveillance camera. (Courtesy of VicPD)
VicPD searching for suspect in Feb. 10 motorcycle theft

The cast of the Wizard of Oz is set to perform in early March at Claremont Secondary School in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of Chelsea Giordano)
Claremont musical theatre students bring Wizard of Oz to Saanich theatre