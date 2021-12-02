David Westgeest was last seen in Victoria on Dec. 1. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: David Westgeest last seen in Victoria on Dec. 1

38-year-old man described as high risk by police, likely driving a grey Hyundai minivan

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding David Westgeest after he was last seen in Victoria on Wednesday afternoon.

Westgeest is described by VicPD as “high risk.” He is a 38-year-old Caucasian man, standing 6’4” and weighing 196 pounds, with a slim build. He has curly brown hair, hazel eyes and is known to wear a baseball hat and a hooded sweater with jeans or basketball shorts.

Westgeest is believed to be driving a grey 2007 Hyundai Entourage van with the B.C. license plate number 680 JLA. He may be travelling to the Mill Bay area, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Police added they are working to locate Westgeest to ensure he is safe.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

