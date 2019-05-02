The tall and thin 50-pound female doberman – with a small underbite – has a tattooed line in the middle of her stomach where her spay incision scar is. (ROAM)

UPDATE: Dog that fell out of car in Victoria reunited with owner

Two-year-old black and tan doberman named “Reina” cut and bruised but OK

A dog that allegedly fell out a window of a dog walker’s car while in the McKenzie Interchange area has been found safe and sound and returned home.

Witnesses say a dog that matched the description of the two-year-old black and tan doberman mix named “Reina” was seen in that area being picked up by someone who said they were going to take the dog to a vet.

ALSO READ: Five-foot-long iguana on the loose in Oak Bay

While a police file was opened with the Saanich Police Department to try to find the dog that went missing on May 1, the concerned person who picked the dog up alerted the police in Esquimalt, says ROAM – a charity that works to reunite owners with their lost pets.

It wasn’t until a friend of the woman’s saw ROAM’s posts about the dog on social media that things started to fall into place. The woman immediately called ROAM and a quick reunion ensued, according to a ROAM representative.

While Reina has some cuts and bruises, she appears to be OK. She is being taken to a vet for a thorough check over.

 

