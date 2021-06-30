Victoria police are looking for Juliana Frank, a high-risk missing woman. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

MISSING: Juliana Frank last seen in downtown Victoria on May 22

VicPD said the 56-year-old Indigenous woman may be at a high-risk of harm

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Juliana Frank after her family reported on June 29 that she was missing.

VicPD investigators said Frank’s last confirmed sighting was in downtown Victoria on May 22.

Frank is described as a 56-year-old Indigenous woman with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5” and has a slim build, weighing about 105 pounds. Police said Frank stands with a “hunched” posture, has “Slac” tattooed on her right arm, “Joshua” and a cross tattooed on her back and “Eric” tattooed on the left side of her neck.

VicPD said the circumstances of Frank going missing indicate that she may be at a high risk of harm.

Anyone who sees Frank is asked to call 911. Anyone with other information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

