Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

  • Apr. 27, 2018 8:20 a.m.
  • News

Just when they were about to give up hope, Fraser Valley Regional District Parks’ staff received the call they have been waiting for: Justin Beaver has been found. The 20-pound taxidermy beaver had gone missing last week during an interpretive program conducted at the Cheam Lake Wetlands.

READ: Where are you now, Justin Beaver?

“As a longstanding fixture in our educational program, we were optimistic that by sharing the story of Justin’s disappearance he might be returned,” said Christina Vugteveen, manager of regional parks. “We are so grateful to the individual who turned him in. Now, Justin can continue to help us educate school children about the wetlands and the great diversity of creatures that live in them.”

Like all good stories, the case of the missing beaver has a delightful plot twist.

“A very kind couple on Vancouver Island heard about Justin’s disappearance and decided to donate their stuffed beaver to our program,” said Jennifer Kinneman, manager of corporate affairs. “We have named our new addition ‘Sidney’ in honour of his hometown. So not only has Justin returned; he now has a friend.”

Previous story
Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince
Next story
ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

Just Posted

Sudden rise in overdose calls exhausts Victoria police officers’ naloxone supplies

Five overdose calls resulting in one death exhaust Victoria Police department’s naloxone supply

Elephant seal claims Gonzales Beach for its annual moulting

Confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Hundreds of students participate in WE Walk for Water event

350 students from Greater Victoria took part in a walk for access to clean water

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

With the new Johnson Street Bridge operational, here what’s next

Plazas, walkways and adjustments to lights among the projects still in the works

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Memorial held at Camosun for National Day of Mourning

Union reps and local politicians gathered at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus to… Continue reading

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Saanich Special Olympians look to get on a roll for national bowling championships

Bowling trio heading to Prince Edward Island to compete in Special Olympics championships

B.C. moves against bad investment dealers

Carole James says seniors getting new protection from ‘fraudsters’

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Most Read