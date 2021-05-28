MISSING: Maya McKay last seen on Thursday afternoon in Burnside Gorge area

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to find Maya McKay after she was last seen in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.
McKay is described as a 52-year-old Caucasian woman with long black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’4” and weighs about 140 pounds, with a medium build.
Please share & help us locate high-risk missing 52-yr-old woman Maya McKay.
Last seen yesterday wearing grey & white striped shirt, pink/peach sweater, grey jogging pants, grey shoes, silver watch, & an orthodic brace on her left leg and foot. #yyjhttps://t.co/XDHYVh2tyn pic.twitter.com/phuE9bBmRF
— Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) May 28, 2021
She was last seen wearing a grey and white striped shirt with a pink or peach-coloured sweater. McKay was also wearing grey jogging pants, grey shoes, a silver watch and an orthotic brace on her left leg and foot.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
