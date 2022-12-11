MISSING: Police find 38-year-old woman’s car near Sooke Potholes

Melissa McDavitt was supposed to fly from Victoria to Vancouver, but never got on the plane

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 38-year-old Melissa McDevitt, after she failed to board a flight from Victoria to Vancouver on Saturday (Dec. 10). (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance as they work to locate missing woman Melissa McDevitt, after she failed to board a scheduled flight on Saturday (Dec. 10).

McDevitt, who last spoke to her family Thursday evening (Dec. 8), had planned to travel from Victoria to Vancouver on Saturday, but never arrived.

“This is extremely out of the ordinary for Melissa and her family and officers have significant concerns for her well-being,” Bowen Osoko, Victoria police spokesperson, said in a release.

According to police, the circumstances under which the 38-year-old went missing are considered very high-risk.

McDevitt’s 2015 Subaru Forester was found near the Sooke Potholes on Saturday (Dec. 10), an area where she loves to hike. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

McDevitt’s vehicle, a 2015 grey Subaru Forester with a North Carolina licence plate, was found in the area of the Sooke Potholes, where she loves to hike, on Saturday.

Victoria police are coordinating with Sooke RCMP and Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue, as well as additional local, provincial, national and international partner agencies in the search.

McDevitt, who is neuro-divergent and may appear to show signs of cognitive delay, is described as Caucasian, standing five feet tall and weighing 105 pounds, with a very small build. She also lives with alopecia and could be wearing a wig or have short, dyed, rainbow-coloured hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding McDevitt’s whereabouts, or who may have seen her or her vehicle since Thursday, to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1. Police are asking anyone who may find McDevitt to remain with her and call 911 immediately.

ALSO READ: Police reveal identity of Philly’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’

Do you have a story tip? Email: austin.westphal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamissing personSooke PotholesVictoria Police Department