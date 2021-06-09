MISSING: Victoria police search for 21-year-old woman

Jade Kozma, last seen in Burnside Gorge neighbourhood Wednesday morning

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman Jade Kozma, who was last seen in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood at 1 a.m. June 9. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help locating high-risk missing woman Jade Kozma.

Kozma is described as a 21-year-old Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5” and 120 pounds. Kozma was last seen wearing a red puffy jacket, black sweatpants and sandals.

She was last seen in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning and police say they are working to find her to make sure she is safe.

Anyone who sees Kozma is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Island First Nations canoe, drum, sing in Victoria to honour 215 residential school children

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Missing womanVicPD