MISSING: West Shore RCMP release new photo of James Cheetham

Cheetham was last seen on Dec. 18

West Shore RCMP released this photo of James Cheetham, who was last seen three weeks ago. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP have released another photo of James Cheetham, who was last seen on Dec. 18, 2022, in Langford.

Cheetham was reported missing on Sunday (Jan. 1).

He was last seen wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket.

Cheetham is a Caucasian man, 60 years old, standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build, long white hair usually kept in a ponytail, and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cheetham’s whereabouts of James Cheetham to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

