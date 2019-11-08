Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Friday

Happy Friday! The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.
Saturday will see periods of rain and a high of 10 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 8 C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.
Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C with an overnight low of 6 C.
