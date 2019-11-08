Happy Friday! The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Happy Friday! The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Remembrance Day services: where to pay your respects in Greater Victoria

Saturday will see periods of rain and a high of 10 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 8 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C with an overnight low of 6 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Saanich whittles down search for farmland operator to two
Next story
‘It hurts’: Indigenous Alberta boy, 5, comes home with braid undone

Just Posted

More than 25,000 single-use items thrown out in downtown Victoria every day

City staff say more needs to be done to prevent single-use items from going to the landfill

Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Remembrance Day services: where to pay your respects in Greater Victoria

Where to pay respect to Canadian Veterans in Greater Victoria on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Oak Bay search and rescue join Tetris challenge

Challenge a chance to use a new drone

Footprints Security offers free basic security course for new employees

Event takes place in late November, registration required

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

‘It hurts’: Indigenous Alberta boy, 5, comes home with braid undone

Trouble at school leads to conversation on reconciliation, outpouring of support

Most Read