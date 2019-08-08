Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating late in the morning and a high of 22 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness after midnight with fog patches developing before morning and a low of 12 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Friday will be cloudy clearing near noon and a high of 23 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 14 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C with an overnight low of 14 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 14 C.