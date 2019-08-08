Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating late in the morning and a high of 22 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness after midnight with fog patches developing before morning and a low of 12 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating late in the morning and a high of 22 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness after midnight with fog patches developing before morning and a low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: ‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

Friday will be cloudy clearing near noon and a high of 23 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 14 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C with an overnight low of 14 C.

READ ALSO: Motive ‘extremely difficult’ to determine in northern B.C. deaths, RCMP say

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 14 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What happens to cannabis products seized by the provincial government?

Just Posted

Portion of Stanley Avenue closed due to downed power lines

Fort Street near Stanley Avenue temporarily closed, BC Hydro attending

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

What happens to cannabis products seized by the provincial government?

Last week the province took possession of products from seven illegal Vancouver Island dispensaries

Sasquatch sighted in Sidney

Cryptozoologist Alex Solunac gives library presentation to kids about Island’s Bigfoot

Cental Saanich ball diamond to be renamed after longtime volunteer

George Tiessen’s name to grace field across from diamond named after best friend

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

Okanagan wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

Thieves steal gifts from 50th birthday party in Okanagan

Presents taken from carport of Kildonan Avenue home while party goes on inside house

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

B.C. geologist one of two killed in Yukon plane crash

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Warning goes out to Cowichan Lake boaters of new hazards as extreme dry conditions set to force pumping over weir

Water levels could drop 20 inches if pumping plans move forward

Most Read