Mix of sun and cloud ahead for Thursday

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating late in the morning and a high of 22 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness after midnight with fog patches developing before morning and a low of 12 C.
Friday will be cloudy clearing near noon and a high of 23 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 14 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C with an overnight low of 14 C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C with cloudy periods overnight and a low of 14 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.