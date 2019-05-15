Mix of sun and cloud, high of 18 C for Wednesday

Wednesday will be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the evening with a low of 11 C. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Wednesday will be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the evening with a low of 11 C.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C with an overnight low of 10 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will see a mix a sun of cloud with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 16 C with increasing cloudiness overnight and a low of 9 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C with an overnight low of 10 C.