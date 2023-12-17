MLAs slam use of Lower Mainland hospital for filming instead of health care

‘Our health system is not in great shape. It’s never been worse’: Trevor Halford

Some local politicians are outraged that a section of Peace Arch Hospital was being used not for health care last week, but instead, used for lights, camera and action.

After Paramount crews and equipment were spotted filming a production on Friday (Dec. 15) and Saturday at the hospital, Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford said health care, not show business, should be the priority.

“It’s frustrating. The only crews that should be going into PAH are construction crews to upgrade some of the things that are needed… the ICU (intensive care unit) is inadequate for the needs of White Rock right now.”

Halford noted the hospital has “amazing staff and frontline workers,” and said he’s proud of the province’s film sector, which he said has done a lot of great work in White Rock.

“But to utilize a hospital at this time when we’re in the crisis we’re in… we’re sending out patients at Surrey Memorial to motels, we’ve got portables now for pediatrics at Surrey Memorial… our health system is not in great shape. It’s never been worse,” he said.

“The fact is we’ve got movie crews blocking off substantial areas of the hospital at a time where we’ve got waits of over 12 hours for the emergency ward. It’s completely unacceptable.”

His colleague, Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko, who is also the shadow minister for mental health, addiction, recovery and education, echoed his frustration on X.

⁦.@adriandix⁩ is allowing a floor of Peace Arch Hospital to be used as a film set. Why not use this space to care for patients who are being sent to motels, or in hallways? Staff who are now going to the motel could have gone to PAH. Hospitals are for healthcare. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/2qnm7dYTeW — Elenore Sturko (@elenoresturko) December 16, 2023

“Hospitals are meant for health care,” she said in a video post.

Sturko also tweeted that “It’s sickening to know people at Surrey Memorial Hospital are being treated in hallways and motels while a floor of nearby Peace Arch Hospital is being used to make movies.”

It’s sickening to know people at Surrey Memorial Hospital are being treated in hallways and motels while a floor of nearby Peace Arch Hospital is being used to make movies. #bcpoli https://t.co/1jsPXYBOYz pic.twitter.com/MiC4MJSMn0 — Elenore Sturko (@elenoresturko) December 16, 2023

In an emailed statement, Fraser Health said the decision to allow filming was made “with careful consideration for patient care, operational needs and the overall benefit to our health care services.”

The health authority said no hospital services were impacted and full hospital operations maintained throughout the filming, which it said took place in a “very small closed, non-active unit currently being prepared for upcoming renovations.”

The statement noted that filming in unused spaces at Fraser Health sites “generates revenue to directly support patient care and improve infrastructure.”

“Occasionally these out-of-service areas are used for filming as long as no patients are disturbed and hospital services are not impacted,” it said.

Halford said he has nothing against movies or TV series being filmed on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

But when “We’ve got diversions from the maternity, we’ve got long waits in the emergency rooms, we’ve got a mental health facility at Peace Arch Hospital that they can’t staff right now… Fraser Health needs to get its priorities straight.”