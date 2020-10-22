Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.

Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Josie Naterer, whose son Jordan has been missing for 12 days, holds tight to her belief the 25-year-old will be found safe in Manning Park.

“I am pretty confident,” she said during an interview, in a quiet sitting room at the park lodge, on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 22.

With her composure failing for only a moment, she added: “He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?’”

That was just hours after the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) reactivated the official search for Jordan, which was suspended Saturday, Oct. 17. Following the suspension of the search, Josie, her family and friends decided to go out and look for Jordan on their own.

Related: Family devastated as search for missing Manning Park hiker suspended

According to media relations officer Constable Tania Visitin the investigation into Jordan’s disappearance is “active and ongoing…We have got a slew of people on this.”

The search was initially suspended after “exhaustive efforts” because of poor weather and the risk to volunteers, she said.

“We have a safer weather window now.”

OnThursday(Oct.22),atleastthreegroundsearchandrescuegroups,includingonefromPrincetonandanotherfromHope,wereonthetrails,whileRCMPwasoperatingtwohelicoptersandadrone.

A dedicated tip line was established one day earlier.

Josie said new information suggests Jordan is wearing a red coat and has an orange tent and a blue sleeping bag, which is good for temperatures as low as -9 C.

“If he’s in his tent and he has this sleeping bag he can go 30 days, if he has water, and he can get that from snow.”

Related: ‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing hiker

Over the past week, the Naterer family, with assistance from Jordan’s co-workers and friends, hired a tracker and employed drones and helicopters for their search.

“We are feeling love and support.”

A gofundme page has raised $62,446 to help fund the activities.

A painful question that has been asked of Josie is one of suicide; however, the mother doesn’t flinch at the word.

“People are saying things to us. But absolutely no way. If you know Jordan – it wouldn’t be in his nature.”

Jordan was last seen Saturday, Oct. 10, after telling friends he was going for an overnight hike. After he failed to return for a Thanksgiving dinner party, his car was located at the Lightning Lake parking lot. A police search of his computer revealed he had looked up the Frosty Mountain trail loop.

Anyone who may have seen Jordan, or has any information, is asked to call the tip line at 1-604-717-2530.

Jordan, an electrical engineer specializing in wireless communication, moved to B.C. from his family’s home in St. John’s two years ago.

“He’s a proud Newfoundlander and all of Newfoundland wants him home and safe,” said Josie with a smile.

Related: Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wanted man from Calgary may be on Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
One man injured, Victoria police seek more suspects afer Centennial Square brawl

Police were called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of multiple people fighting

Oulette the Great Horned owl was spotted alive just days after her mate, Ollie, was found dead from suspected rat poisoning on Oct. 17. (Photo by Cheryl Redhead)
Great Horned owl mate found alive in Cuthbert Holmes Park

Oulette spotted in tree above where male Ollie died of suspected poisoning

Saanich Police are investigating a broken window at the Greater Victoria School District office. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich police suspect slingshot used to break window at SD61 office

Police find ball- bearing, or pellet, below broken window at school board

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Sibling squirrels in recovery after sap situation leads to tail amputation

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Police will be diverting traffic between Island View Road and Amity Drive from 12 to 1 p.m. Oct. 23. (Google Maps)
Section of Pat Bay Highway closes for Mi’kmaq fishing rights demonstration

Police will be diverting traffic Oct. 23 from noon to 1 p.m between Island View Road and Amity Drive

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

FILE – A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)
POLL: Have you voted yet?

As election day quickly approaches, hundreds of thousands of British Columbians have… Continue reading

Jordan Jay Ward is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of manslaughter. Photo supplied
Wanted man from Calgary may be on Vancouver Island

Jordan Jay Ward is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two counts of manslaughter

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for parts of Vancouver Island for Thursday and Friday.(File photo)
Snowfall expected in parts of Vancouver Island this week

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for north, east and inland Vancouver Island

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

Justin Morissette had his leg broken after asking anti-gay street preachers to stop in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.(Justin Morissette/Twitter)
Anti-gay street preacher facing charges in fight that left B.C. radio host with broken leg

A warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest

Most Read