(B.C. Ministry of Transportation photo)

Momentous moment as Coquihalla Highway reopens 4 lanes after flood repairs to bridges

Temporary repairs done to Jessica, Bottletop, and Juliet bridges with permanent repairs continuing

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened to four lanes after completing temporary repairs at three bridges destroyed last November.

The repairs included creating new, temporary, bridges for southbound traffic at the Bottletop and Jessica bridge sites, and for northbound traffic at the Juliet bridge site. The work was completed by KEA5, a joint venture between Peter Kiewit & Sons and Emil Anderson Construction.

“This is another momentous achievement as we rebuild our highways following last year’s storms,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a press release. “By reopening the Coquihalla to four lanes, we’re increasing safety and reducing congestion. This is great news for people, industry and the provincial economy as we head into another busy travel season.”

Permanent repairs to the Othello section of the Coquihalla are complete. Around 460 metres of the southbound lanes, that were washed out, were also repaired through the combined efforts of Emil Anderson and Chawathil First Nation.

Work will continue, to provide permanent repairs, through the winter and into late 2023. Until its completion, the area remains a construction zone with ongoing speed and traffic-pattern changes.

READ MORE: Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodCoquihalla HighwayHope

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Progress on Indigenous reconciliation calls to action going at ‘glacial pace’: report
Next story
Former Lytton residents settle in new communities, await town rebuild after fire

Just Posted

Average one-bedroom rental prices in Victoria are up 22 per cent in December compared to December 2021, according to the latest national rent report from Zumper. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria rent skyrockets 22% in a year, remains fourth worst in Canada

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, around six feet tall with short brown hair and brown facial stubble. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Suspect sought after firing handgun outside Victoria business

Victoria Royals winger Jake Poole against the Kamloops Blazers on Dec. 10. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals split weekend games against Kelowna, Kamloops

Sheet metal fabricator Amy Carr prepares a filter rack to be welded. (Black Press Media file photo)
Camosun receives $1.2M gift for women’s trades program in Greater Victoria

Pop-up banner image