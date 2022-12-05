Month-long campaign to counter impaired driving in Sooke

Police will conduct roadside checks throughout December as part of the annual Counterattack campaign. (Contributed)

The numbers don’t lie, and the message is clear.

Impaired driving, which is defined to include alcohol, illicit drugs and medicines, continues to kill too many people every year.

On average, impaired driving claims the lives of 64 people every year in B.C. That includes 11 people killed and 310 injured in 550 impaired driver-related crashes on Vancouver Island, according to statistics from ICBC.

On the Lower Mainland, 17 people were killed and 690 injured in impaired-driving-related crashes.

That’s why police and ICBC are emphatically urging drivers once again during this holiday season to be responsible and plan for a safe ride home.

Sgt. Kevin Shaw said Sooke RCMP would be out in support of the initiative.

“We’ll be doing our best to ensure a safe holiday season for everyone,” he said.

The December CounterAttack campaign, which runs throughout the month of December, is one of two driving education and enhanced enforcement campaigns every year aimed at helping create safer roads in the province.

The annual December campaign is an important initiative bringing public awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, Chief Cons. Neil Dubord, chair of the B.C. Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee said in a media release. “

“This collaboration between the B.C. Association of Police Chiefs members, the province and ICBC emphasize how effective partnerships are working to keep our highways and communities safe,” Dubord said.

“When you drink and drive, you not only risk your life but the lives of others on the road,” said Lindsay Matthews, vice-president of customer experience and public affairs for ICBC.

“We want everyone to enjoy a safe holiday season this year. If your festivities include alcohol, please be responsible, plan ahead and leave your car at home. Use a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare, take transit or use Operation Red Nose. We all need to do our part to save lives and prevent crashes.

While police are looking for impaired drivers at CounterAttack road check locations, they will reward designated drivers with coffee vouchers, courtesy of McDonald’s restaurants.



