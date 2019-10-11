A growing number of British Columbians depend on fewer British Columbians in the workforce, according to BC Stats.

More British Columbians depend on fewer working-age British Columbians

BC Stats predicts dependency ratio to hit 65 per cent in 2038

A growing number of British Columbians depend on fewer British Columbians in the workforce, according to BC Stats.

In 2018, B.C. recorded a dependency ratio of almost 50, up from 44 in 2010. This figure means just under 50 residents aged 15 to 64 support 50 people who are youth (aged zero to 14) and seniors (65 and older).

RELATED: Home care declines as B.C. senior population grows, advocate says

RELATED: Canadian society is undergoing ‘rapid aging,’ says Statistics Canada

“Population projections produced by BC Stats indicate that the total dependency ratio for British Columbia will continue to increase over the next 20 years,” the agency said in an analysis attached to its Quarterly Population Highlights released Oct. 7. “By 2038, this ratio could reach 65, a 30 [per cent] increase from the current levels.”

The total dependency ratio represents the ratio of the sum of the youth and senior population to the working age population multiplied by 100.

Economists and others use it as an indicator of the economic pressure on the productive population to support service delivery to the dependent population.

RELATED: New report shows effects of Canada’s aging workforce

RELATED: B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

“In general, a low dependency ratio means government has more resources to deliver services such as education, healthcare and pension payments,” reads the analysis. “For the same level of services, a higher ratio will mean increased financial stress on the working-age population since there is more people for them to support. Like other jurisdictions in Canada with an aging population, British Columbia is expected to see this ratio go up.”

The same applies for the Capital Regional District. It projects a ratio of 53 by 2036.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Protesters swarm Fort Street to challenge anti-trans speaker
Next story
Sunny skies ahead for Friday

Just Posted

Early morning gridlock on Highway 1 following overnight traffic pattern change

Bumper to bumper traffic gets an early start

Family of Lambrick baseball student files claim against school district for severe injury

School district claims students at fault for injury involving pitching machine

BC Ferries 9 a.m. sailings filling up fast

Travellers get an early start on the long weekend

First coho of the season spotted in the Colquitz River

Excess rain in September is good for the fish, says Salmon in the City volunteer

More British Columbians depend on fewer working-age British Columbians

BC Stats predicts dependency ratio to hit 65 per cent in 2038

Fashion Fridays: How to pose in photos

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Federal leaders face off in final debate of the election campaign

Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet will likely find himself on the defensive Thursday

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Most Read