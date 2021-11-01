Island Health has reported new COVID-19 exposures at four Greater Victoria schools. (Black Press Media file photo)

More COVID-19 exposures reported in Greater Victoria schools

Four Greater Victoria schools are dealing with new possible COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

Students and staff at Glenlyon Norfolk School may have been exposed to the virus between Oct. 12 and 15, or between Oct. 18 and 22. Those at Lakehill Elementary were at risk on Oct. 25, 26 and 27.

At St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary, people in the building may have contracted COVID-19 on Oct. 25 or 26. At Lochside Elementary, the potential exposure date is Oct. 25.

The schools join eight others actively facing COVID-19 exposures, for a total of 12 schools throughout the region. Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Once transmission is shown between two or more cases, it becomes a cluster.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

