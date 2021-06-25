The St. Michaels University School junior campus in Oak Bay backs on to Falkland Road where residents are concerned over parking and traffic. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

More talks needed to solve parking problem near Oak Bay elementary school

Parking, traffic problem conversation set to continue for St. Michaels University School

Rather than implement parking restrictions, Oak Bay will engage the community and school as parking and traffic concerns continue near an elementary school.

Municipal staff suggested a two-hour parking zone could be in order near the St. Michaels University School (SMUS) junior campus at 820 Victoria Ave. Last year municipal staff came up with a plan for two-hour parking on Falkland Road and Victoria Avenue between Central and McNeill avenues in response to concerns flagged by residents.

Residents would be exempt from two-hour limit and it would allow for visitors and encourage turnover, staff said. However, it was the least favoured option by the residents who voiced concerns.

After meeting with SMUS earlier this month, staff also presented council with an option to exempt the section of Falkland directly adjacent to the school from the parking restriction.

The concept was presented to council meeting as committee June 21.

Questions and conversation included the potential future uses at the junior campus as its long-term plan has changed in recent years. There are also impending changes on nearby Richardson Street, courtesy of the City of Victoria, that could impact traffic in the area.

Coun. Hazel Braithwaite made the motion to have staff look at further engagement that would include the school and community.

“I think the private school should be able to take care of this on their own turf so to speak, meaning on their own property,” Braithwaite said.

Decisions made at committee come back to council for ratification. The item is set to appear June 28.

Meetings are streamed online at oakbay.civicweb.net/portal and usually start at 7 p.m. Council plans to return to in-person meetings at municipal hall in September.

